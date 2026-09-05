How to make restaurant-style Golden fried prawns at home?

DEBOLINA ROY
Prep and marinate
It is necessary to remove the shells and the digestive tract from the prawns before seasoning them. Sprinkle it with salt and pepper, and a marinade should be made using lemon juice, garlic powder and the seasoning mixture.
Whisk the batter
Combine cornstarch, white flour, baking powder, chilled water, and egg yolk. This pliable mixture makes the ideal airy coating for the fish, giving the desired crispiness without soaking up too much oil during cooking.
Dip and coat
Using the tail as a handle, dip each piece quickly into the cold batter, making sure it is thoroughly coated, before letting the batter drip off into a bowl. Afterwards, coat the battered piece in panko bread crumbs so it can achieve a satisfying crunch and texture.
Fry to perfection
Set the vegetable oil to heat up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Carefully insert the coated legs into the hot oil and allow them to fry until the outside of the shells is crunchy and the taste is simply heavenly.