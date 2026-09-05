Teachers’ Day 2026: 10 films and series that celebrate the teachers who shape us

Atreyee Poddar
Every now and then, a story comes along that reminds us of how a great teacher can change the course of a life. This Teachers' Day, we're looking back at films and shows that have highlighted educators and mentors. They are the ones who taught the students to believe in themselves. Here are ten titles to revisit today.
Taare Zameen Par (2007)
Aamir Khan's directorial debut remains one of Indian cinema's most tender portrayals of a teacher-student bond. As an art teacher who spots the genius hiding behind a dyslexic child's struggles, the film argues that every child simply needs someone willing to look closer.
Dead Poets Society (1989)
Robin Williams' John Keating stands on desks, tears pages out of textbooks, and tells his students to seize the day. Decades later, it's still the gold standard for films about teachers who dare students to think independently.
Chak De! India (2007)
Shah Rukh Khan's iconic character Kabir Khan coached a discarded women's hockey team, but the film's heart is wholly about mentorship and how to rebuild self-belief in people the world had already written off.
Super 30 (2019)
Based on the real story of mathematician Anand Kumar (played by Hrithik Roshan), this film follows a mentor who coaches underprivileged students toward India's most competitive engineering exam.
Hichki (2018)
Rani Mukerji plays a teacher with Tourette syndrome who takes on a class nobody else wants. It's a sharp reminder that what looks like a limitation can become a teacher's greatest strength.
To Sir, with Love (1967)
A classic for a reason. Sidney Poitier plays an engineer who takes up teaching in a tough East London school and wins over a class of disengaged teens, one small act of respect at a time.
Freedom Writers (2007)
Hilary Swank's rookie teacher uses journal writing to reach at-risk students caught in the middle of gang violence and racial tension — turning a broken classroom into a community.
Mr. Holland's Opus (1995)
A composer takes a teaching job to pay the bills while chasing his real dream and ends up spending 30 years shaping the lives of students who become his true opus.
Abbott Elementary (2021–present)
The mockumentary sitcom that proves teacher stories don't have to be heavy to be moving. Set in an underfunded Philadelphia public school, it balances comedy with real affection for educators doing more with less.
The Karate Kid (2010)
Jackie Chan's Mr. Han takes the mentor torch from the original and carries it into a new generation, guiding a lonely kid adjusting to life in Beijing. The "jacket on, jacket off" training may be a twist on the classic, but the lesson stays the same — real strength starts with discipline, not fists.