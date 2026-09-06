4 common reasons why your balcony plants are dying soon

DEBOLINA ROY
Inadequate or extreme sunlight exposure
Putting potted plants in an unsuitable location disrupts the process of photosynthesis. When they lack proper sunlight, the growth of plants comes to a complete halt. Alternatively, excessive sunlight without shade can burn the plants and dry them out very quickly.
Improper watering
Excessive watering and insufficient watering can both harm the roots. Continuous watering will wash away vital minerals and lead to rotting of the roots, while a lack of watering will dry the soil. Find out the moisture requirements of plants to avoid common plant mistakes.
Neglecting dust and dirt
Dust that has built up covers sunlight absorption. Meanwhile, dead plant parts lead to the spread of fungi. To ignore the process of keeping the pots weeded is to allow harmful weeds to take nutrients away from plants, and this is one of the most common plant mistakes.
Poor air quality and pollutants
Balcony plants next to busy roads are in danger of being exposed to exhaust gases coming from vehicles and air pollutants present in the urban environment. The polluted and dirty air inhibits the growth of plants and harms delicate roots, causing the container garden to die.