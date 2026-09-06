4 ways regular swimming can affect your body negatively

DEBOLINA ROY
Persistent joint injuries
Repeated overhead movements can often put a strain on shoulder ligaments and rotator cuffs. Long swim sessions without sufficient rest can cause painful swimmer's shoulder and knee inflammation. It is one of the biggest disadvantages of swimming regularly.
Skin and hair damage
Thermal shock
Repeated exposure to pool disinfectants such as chlorine can lead to the removal of natural oil from the skin. Swimmers often suffer from various problems related to low moisture levels, such as itching, red eyes, and dry, brittle hair.
Lack of bone density
Given that water's buoyancy opposes gravity, floating workouts are unable to provide the body with the necessary weight-bearing effects. Therefore, swimmers who do not perform any weight-bearing exercise on land will have bones that become weaker over time.