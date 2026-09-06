5 Gloria Steinem shows to watch on Indian OTTs

Subhadrika Sen

Famous Last Words: Gloria Steinem (2026): Her latest show is where she bares all about her journey, career, feminism, ageing and the future of women’s movement. It was recorded earlier and released posthumously. Streaming on Netflix

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Dear Ms.: A Revolution in Print (2025): This documentary is about Ms magazine which she co-founded. The show is all about the magazine’s publication history, covers, and the ideology of challenging norms about women, politics, sexuality and equality. Streaming on JioHotstar via Airtel Xstream Play

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Live to Lead (2022): Episode 6 of this seven-part original documentary is devoted to Gloria Steinem where her life, career, feminism and vision are looked at. Streaming on Netflix

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WOMAN with Gloria Steinem (2016): This eight –part documentary is hosted by Gloria herself. Each episode is a visit to a different country and examining women’s issues pertaining to that country. These include rape a war weapon, missing local women of Canada, child brides of Zambia and more. Streaming on MX Player

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Gloria: In Her Own Words (2011): A comprehensive documentary featuring Gloria’s experience and anecdotes of the American women’s liberation movement through the 1960s and 70s. Streaming on Prime Video

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