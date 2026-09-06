5 Gloria Steinem shows to watch on Indian OTTs

Subhadrika Sen
Famous Last Words: Gloria Steinem (2026): Her latest show is where she bares all about her journey, career, feminism, ageing and the future of women’s movement. It was recorded earlier and released posthumously. Streaming on Netflix
Dear Ms.: A Revolution in Print (2025): This documentary is about Ms magazine which she co-founded. The show is all about the magazine’s publication history, covers, and the ideology of challenging norms about women, politics, sexuality and equality. Streaming on JioHotstar via Airtel Xstream Play
Live to Lead (2022): Episode 6 of this seven-part original documentary is devoted to Gloria Steinem where her life, career, feminism and vision are looked at. Streaming on Netflix
WOMAN with Gloria Steinem (2016): This eight –part documentary is hosted by Gloria herself. Each episode is a visit to a different country and examining women’s issues pertaining to that country. These include rape a war weapon, missing local women of Canada, child brides of Zambia and more. Streaming on MX Player
Gloria: In Her Own Words (2011): A comprehensive documentary featuring Gloria’s experience and anecdotes of the American women’s liberation movement through the 1960s and 70s. Streaming on Prime Video