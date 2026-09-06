5 ways to buy perfume like a Parisian

Bristi Dey
Explore niche boutiques, skip the famous brands
Go beyond the usual brands and look for niche ones. Paris has a ton of local perfumeries which offer curated fragrance experiences. Boutiques such as Jovoy, Astier de Villatte and Univere Parfumerie, are some of the places you can try.
Ask for help at the store
Never shy away from asking help from the staff. Let them know about your preferences such as what you already wear, the notes you like or dislike, and even the mood you want from a fragrance. This often narrows down the choices. If you're gifting it to someone you can describe their appearance and personality, experts often would know which ones to go for.
Give your nose a break
Don't go on smelling tens of perfumes, take the time out and break for a while. If you're going from one store to another, maybe stroll around the city before the next store. Also, test fragrances on blotter strips first, shortlist a few and then try your favourites on your skin. Give each scent time to develop before making a purchase.
Be curious about the story behind a scent
Every perfume holds a story and every note becomes a character in that storyline. Make the perfume shopping an experience and learn about the story behind it. The more you know, the more important the perfume will be to you. Also, understanding the inspiration, notes and story behind a fragrance can make choosing your perfume more personal.
Choose a scent that feels uniquely you
As expensive as a perfume in Paris can get, it can also be deeply intimate. So, choose which scent tells your story and describes you perfectly. Several boutiques curate multiple scents accordingly and that makes a serious difference.