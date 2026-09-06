House hunting in Mumbai? 6 things that can help

DEBOLINA ROY
Limit commuting distance
Travelling five kilometres or less to your place of work should always be your ultimate priority. Mumbai's traffic is quite congested and harsh; therefore, proximity to transport systems and workstations can help you save hours of time and money on a daily basis.
Join social media groups
Maximize social media pages such as Flat and Flatmates to find ads minus expensive broker charges. Engaging online community posts help to directly connect people in search of tenants and owners, making the house hunting in Mumbai much easier.
Explore top real estate sites
Make use of specialized real estate portals like Housing.com, 99acres, NestAway, and Magicbricks. These online platforms offer the ability to narrow down search parameters by budget and location, thereby saving countless hours of real estate hunting in Mumbai.
Scout local convenience stores
Make sure to check out the grocery stores, local shops, and basic service shops that are located nearby before signing any lease. The availability of easy access to daily groceries along with reliable delivery services ensures that living in your new neighbourhood will be comfortable.
Adapt to compact living spaces
You should be prepared for smaller homes in central locations compared to places in the outskirts. Although central areas have less travel time, locations like Thane and Vasai will have well-sized homes at cheaper rates.
Connect with the locals
When looking into apartments, it is advisable to build a friendly rapport with local people and businesses by asking some simple and polite questions in Marathi. This will help you become familiar with the rental market in the area and get reliable information about the safety of the neighbourhood.