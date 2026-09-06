How to experience a city during a vacation like a native

Dharitri Ganguly
Stay in residential neighbourhoods
Skip hotel hubs near major monuments. Book an apartment or boutique stay in lived-in residential pockets where locals buy groceries, walk dogs, and catch morning transit.
Master public transit immediately
Avoid relying solely on taxis or rideshares. Take the subway, tram, or local bus—it forces you to learn the city's geography, observe social etiquette, and move at the neighbourhood pace.
Shop local morning markets
Skip hotel breakfast buffets and head to neighbourhood produce stalls, bakeries, or street markets. Watching residents run daily errands offers an authentic look into local life and food culture.
Ask for recommendations using targeted prompts
When chatting with baristas or shopkeepers, ask "Where do you eat after a long shift?" rather than "What's the best restaurant around?"
Follow local media and hyper-local listings
Look up neighbourhood culture blogs, regional arts calendars, and community event boards to discover indie pop-ups, live gigs, and art openings that tourists rarely see.
Embrace unstructured slow hours
Leave afternoons completely open. Sitting at a sidewalk cafe, reading in a neighbourhood park, or wandering side streets without a map yields far better memories than rushing between crowded landmarks.