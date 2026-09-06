How to make authentic South Indian-style upma at home?

DEBOLINA ROY
Roast the semolina
In a saucepan, heat one tablespoon of ghee over low heat. Pour in your semolina and keep stirring for three minutes until each grain has been perfectly coated to give out a lovely aroma.
Temper the aromatics
In the same skillet, pour in three tablespoons of oil. Throw in mustard seeds. When they start popping, add chana dal, urad dal, and cashews. Cook lightly for some time before adding finely chopped fresh ginger for one minute.
Sauté the vegetables
Add sliced onions, diced green chillies, and fragrant curry leaves; cook over moderate heat, stirring frequently until the onions are soft and transparent. Do not let them brown to enjoy South Indian-style upma.
Boil the base
Add in 3 and a half cups of water, along with salt and sugar. Let the water boil rapidly for a couple of minutes to let all the flavours blend in properly.
Combine and steam
The roasted semolina should be slowly added to the water. Whisk it continuously to prevent lumps from forming. Cover and steam over low heat until all the liquid is absorbed, and finish off with lime juice, coriander, and ghee.