How to make Gurudwara-style karha prasad at home?

DEBOLINA ROY
Prepare the syrup
In a pot, place equal quantities of sugar and water and heat the mixture over a medium flame. Stir until the sugar melts completely in the water. Keep this warm syrup aside for mixing later.
Roast whole wheat flour
Take pure ghee in a thick-bottomed saucepan and start melting it. Next, add the coarse whole wheat flour while stirring, and constantly roast on a medium flame till it turns golden brown and gets a nice, rich smell.
Combine both
Reduce the flame and gently pour the bubbling syrup over the brown flour mix while stirring well. Do it quickly to keep the lumps from forming and keep stirring until the golden flour mixture has soaked up all of the syrup.
Simmer until ghee separates
As you stir the mixture, you'll notice it transform into a thick, glossy texture on low heat. Once the Gurudwara-style karha prasad separates from the sides of the pot and produces shiny ghee, the delicacy is done.