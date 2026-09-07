4 cheapest countries to travel to from Bengaluru in September

Busan, South Korea

September is warm and humid, with a mix of sunny days and rain. It is generally more expensive than the others but definitely is worth the try. A 4–5 day trip can cost around INR 45,000–65,000 per person with budget accommodation and public transport. Look beyond Haeundae and explore Taejongdae, Huinnyeoul Culture Village, Cheongsapo and the coastal Blue Line Park.