4 cheapest countries to travel to from Bengaluru in September

Bristi Dey
Sri Lanka
With its serene crystal clear beaches and colonial architecture, Sri Lanka should be at the top of your international budget trip. The east coast is best visit from April to September. It is a good time for whale watching in Mirissa, surfing at Arugam Bay and water activities at Bentota. A budget trip would cost around INR 30,000.
Cambodia
September is not the ideal touristy time to visit this place but budget travellers often opt for this month in order to avoid rush and experience the adventurous activities. September mostly brings heavy, daily downpours, though showers are usually short-lived and concentrated in the afternoon or evening. It will cost around INR 30,000-50,000.
Bali
September brings light shower in Bali and the turquoise blue waters turned even more mesmerizing. Flight tickets start from INR 7000 and the rest can be done in the most budget-friendly way by choosing cheap stays, local transport and affordable eateries. Consider less touristy places like Sidemen, Amed or Munduk for better deals and offbeat experiences.
Busan, South Korea
September is warm and humid, with a mix of sunny days and rain. It is generally more expensive than the others but definitely is worth the try. A 4–5 day trip can cost around INR 45,000–65,000 per person with budget accommodation and public transport. Look beyond Haeundae and explore Taejongdae, Huinnyeoul Culture Village, Cheongsapo and the coastal Blue Line Park.