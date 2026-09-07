5 times Ameesha Patel served Y2K fashion moments like a pro

DEBOLINA ROY
The signature pink & white co-ord set
In Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai, she changed the definition of Y2K fashion for millennials with a sheer white crop top paired with a pastel pink sports bra and a stylish matching mini skirt.
Vibrant cruise and beach vacationwear
In her first movie, she represented the Y2K vibe and wore several red-and-white striped crop tops, denim dungarees, knotted flannel shirts, and colourful sarongs while keeping her hair simple.
The elegant traditional grace
In Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Ameesha Patel portrayed the traditional beauty in a humble salwar kameez dress, her hair beautifully plaited, traditional ornaments worn subtly, and an understated natural look that brought out the true beauty of the era.
The glamorous purple lehenga
In Humraaz, Ameesha Patel carried out a high-fashion look with a lavishly decorated lehenga choli in purple and pink. She paired her outfit with a spectacular necklace, matching earrings, mang tikka, and opted for a neat updo.
The cinematic chiffon moment
Displaying a chic urban glamour in Humraaz, she wore an elegant red one-shoulder draped chiffon saree with great style, hence setting new high-end evening fashion standards for romantic thrillers of that period.