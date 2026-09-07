6 best action sequences by Tom Cruise

DEBOLINA ROY
Motorbike Cliff Jump (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One)
In this sequence, Tom Cruise rode his motorcycle off the edge of a huge cliff. The fact that he has to jump down into a terrifying expanse before opening the parachute is what makes this stunt a moment filled with extraordinary, spine-chilling thrills and courage.
Burj Khalifa Climb (Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol)
On Burj Khalifa, the tallest tower in the world, Tom Cruise balanced at a great height above sea level. With his special gripping gloves, the way he manoeuvres his body makes the audience chill and hold their breath.
The HALO Jump (Mission: Impossible - Fallout)
During a thunderstorm, Tom Cruise performed a high-altitude low-opening jump from a height of 25,000 feet. The process is filmed in a perfect close-up shot, which enhances the spectacle and brings a high emotional charge to the audience.
Low Flying Flyby (Top Gun: Maverick)
With real jets flying at dizzying speeds, Tom challenged the limits of the body in conditions of extreme G-forces. Cameras installed in the cabin show the real strain on facial muscles and great emotions, pushing flying movie scenes to a whole new level.
Hanging Off a Plane (Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation)
Secured to the outside of a speeding military transport plane, the fearless lead actor is holding on during takeoff. The severe wind pressure and high speed of the takeoff in the opening scene immediately establish the urgency of the situation.
Underwater Vault Mission (Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation)
The actor experienced a tense few moments of uninterrupted silence as he remained underwater for nearly six minutes. The challenging atmosphere and very high strain really show true commitment to the art of action filmmaking.