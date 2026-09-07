A look at Bipasha Basu's best ethnic moments

Udisha
Few would have forgotten the iconic pink lehenga look that Bipasha Basu aced when she co-hosted the Seven Wonders of the World event in Lisbon back in 2007 and talked to football star Cristiano Ronaldo!
In another stunning ethnic look, the actress looked gorgeous in this black saree with gold border by Sabyasachi, which she wore to the designer's 25-year celebration last year. And the red lips? They stole the show.
In another iconic look from 2007, Bipasha stunned in this silver-studded look during the photo-call of her film Goal (Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal) at the Cannes Film Festival.
The actress made the internet turn and look when she wore the beautiful bright yellow and pink triangular floral printed sharara set from the House of Masaba for the 2021 Times Business Awards Chennai. She complemented the look with a big round pink bindi.
We must talk about Bipasha Basu's grand wedding look by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The actress wore a classic red lehenga for her wedding to Karan Singh Grover back in 2016. She looked stunning in the Bengali bride look and chose the famous "Bipasha blouse", the best-selling bridal blouse design that Sabyasachi created and named after her! Initially, the blouse was designed for the actress for her audition for Mani Ratnam's Raavan.