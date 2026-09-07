A look at Bipasha Basu's best ethnic moments

We must talk about Bipasha Basu's grand wedding look by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The actress wore a classic red lehenga for her wedding to Karan Singh Grover back in 2016. She looked stunning in the Bengali bride look and chose the famous "Bipasha blouse", the best-selling bridal blouse design that Sabyasachi created and named after her! Initially, the blouse was designed for the actress for her audition for Mani Ratnam's Raavan.