4 unique Indian wedding traditions that will amaze you

DEBOLINA ROY
Bihari pot balancing aesthetics
Clad in an opulent crimson lehenga, the newly married bride cuts an impressive figure as she skillfully balances multi-layered, painted earthenware pots on her head, elegantly displaying rich traditions and a royal bridal ensemble.
Tamil Kashi yatra
The groom appears to be a fascinating figure dressed up in a plain white silk veshti and is holding a beautifully crafted wooden cane and bamboo fan as well as a beautifully designed silk umbrella as part of the grand decorations.
Gujarati Ponkhana welcome
Dressed in a beautiful bandhani saree, the mother of the groom looks beautiful as she holds a spectacular brass aarti thali with lights. The mother-in-law is seen teasing and pinching the groom's nose during his grand entrance.
Manipuri fish release
Dressed in pastel Phanek sarongs, women aiding the release of takhi fish beside the serene waters carry shining silver bowls to form the picturesque scenery of fresh colours blended in nature along with fragile traditional clothing from northeastern India.