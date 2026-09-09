5 flavoured butters to instantly elevate everyday meals

Anshula Udayraj Dhulekar
A simple garlic and herb butter can instantly add richness and flavour to everyday dishes. Mix softened butter with minced garlic, parsley, chives, or your favorite herbs. Spread it over warm bread, melt it over vegetables, toss it with pasta, or use it to finish grilled meats and seafood.
Sweet, creamy, and incredibly versatile, honey butter is an easy way to add a touch of indulgence to your meals. Blend softened butter with honey and a pinch of salt. Spread it on toast, biscuits, pancakes, waffles, cornbread, or warm dinner rolls for a delicious sweet-and-savoury finish.
Chili butter brings a gentle kick and plenty of flavour to simple dishes. Combine softened butter with chili flakes, fresh chilies, or your favorite chili seasoning. Use it on grilled corn, roasted vegetables, baked potatoes, eggs, noodles, or seafood. Adjust the heat to create anything from mildly spicy to seriously fiery.
Bright, fresh, and buttery, lemon and herb butter is perfect when a dish needs a little lift. Mix butter with fresh lemon zest, a squeeze of juice, and chopped herbs such as parsley or dill. Melt it over fish, chicken, vegetables, rice, or pasta for an instant burst of freshness.
Rich Parmesan and fragrant black pepper turn ordinary butter into a savoury finishing touch. Stir finely grated Parmesan and freshly cracked pepper into softened butter, then use it to flavour pasta, roasted potatoes, vegetables, steak, or warm bread. It’s an easy way to add a creamy, cheesy depth to everyday meals.