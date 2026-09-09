6 best Kolkata spots to experience Sabeki Durga Pujo

DEBOLINA ROY
Ahritola Sarbajanin Durgotsav
Situated in North Kolkata close to the Bagbazar ghat, this historical site has been following its ancient tradition for the past hundred years. It is among some of the best Sabeki pujo pandals in the city and offers a combination of age-old rituals, stalls, and art.
Sikdar Bagan Sadharan Durga Puja
This venue in North Kolkata has been in existence since 1913 and represents more than a century of culture in worship. While the area might seem limited, the craftsmanship in producing the pratima makes for an inspiring atmosphere that can easily compete with bigger pandals.
Kumartuli Park Durgotsav
Located in the historic potters' area along the river, this venue combines traditional elegance with traditional skills. It is an amazing idol made by local craftsmen known all over the world for their clay sculptures.
Ekdalia Evergreen Club
Established in 1943, this place is one of the best Sabeki pujo pandals in South Kolkata. It has beautiful traditional temples and has the height of the tallest idol built in the traditional style of daaker saaj.
Manicktala Chaltabagan Lohapatty
This prominent place has been hosting traditional festivities since 1943, keeping Bengali traditions alive. Visitors assemble to take part in traditional festivities like dhaki competitions, dhunuchi dance, sindoor khela, etc.
Nalin Sarkar Street Sarbojanin
This popular North Kolkata venue is located in the vicinity of Shyam Bazar, where nature, heritage, and traditional pottery craftsmanship converge. It is one of the most popular Sabeki pujo pandals that brings forth true festive charm through its practised art.