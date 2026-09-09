Famous athletes who also own sports clubs

Udisha
Tom Brady
NFL star Tom Brady has 5% personal stake in the NFL team Las Vegas Raiders and also owns a minority stake in both Birmingham City FC (EFL League One) and Las Vegas Aces (WNBA).
Michael Jordan
The legendary basketball player co-owns 23XI Racing (NASCAR) with Denny Hamlin, having a majority stake. He was previously a majority owner of Charlotte Hornets (NBA) but now only retails a minor interest.
Serena Williams
Tennis legend Serena Williams is in charge of quite a few clubs and is doing her part for women's sport! She is the lead investor in Angel City FC (NWSL) with a significant minority stake and is also a minority owner of Toronto Tempo (WNBA). The star athlete also has a small minority stake in Miami Dolphins (NFL).
Kylian Mbappé
Still in his prime, football star Kylian Mbappé has already begun his investments! He has acquired Ligue 2 club SM Caen via his investment fund, Coalition Capital) and has a majority stake of 80%.
LeBron James
Basketball legend LeBron James has ventured into the world of football! He has partial ownership of English Premier League club Liverpool FC by virtue of his 1% stake in Fenway Sports Group. This also grants him partial ownership of Boston Red Sox (MLB) and Pittsburgh Penguins (NHL), making him an indirect co-owner.
Lewis Hamilton
A world renowned Formula 1 racer, Lewis Hamilton is a minority owner of Denver Broncos (NFL) and owns the stake as part of the Walton-Penner Ownership Group.
David Beckham
A star footballer in his prime, David Beckham is the co-founder, co-owner and club President of MLS side Inter Miami with a minority stake. He also has a reported 10% stake in Salford City (EFL League Two).
Lionel Messi
The football agent is the owner of UE Cornellà and also has an equity option built into his playing contract with MLS club Inter Miami. Reports have recently surfaced, revealing that he will soon have 100% ownership of La Liga 2 club CD Eldense.