6 less crowded getaways you can arrange during Durga Puja holidays

DEBOLINA ROY
Baguran Jalpai
Nestled amidst thick casuarina trees and sandy shores, this tranquil seaside hideaway in Purba Medinipur ensures peaceful walks on the beaches and amazing sunsets. This is one of the best offbeat getaways during Durga Puja holidays.
Bhalukhop
Situated at an altitude of 5,300 feet, Bhalukhop has got extraordinary views of the Kanchenjunga mountain range. Wake up to the melodious chirp of birds, explore serene village trails, and breathe in clean mountain air without being surrounded by the chaos of city holidays.
Kumai
Kumai provides a spectacular glimpse of the fertile Jaldhaka River Valley in the Dooars region. Its picturesque tea estates, lush forests, and stunning river views are all part of the serene place where true nature lovers can spend some time.
Bangriposi
Sitting in Odisha's Thakurani hill ranges, Bangriposi welcomes tourists with its wooded slopes, calming river views, and beautiful waterfall trips. It offers a peaceful holiday destination that is still unaffected by the huge influx of visitors during the autumn holidays.
Monchasa
Monchasa is located on the banks of the Bagda River in East Medinipur, which offers a genuine rural ecotourism experience. You will be surrounded by green farms and gardens and enjoy the hospitality of local villages while walking along the riverbank, away from the drumming of city celebrations.
Biksthang
This pristine village located in West Sikkim showcases captivating sights of Mount Kanchenjunga. It boasts tranquil trails and adjacent cardamom plantations, making it one of the most picturesque offbeat getaways during Durga Puja.