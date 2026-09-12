7 time travel movies you can watch on OTT

DEBOLINA ROY
The Adam Project
In a dystopian universe, pilot Adam Reed goes back in time to save his wife. After crashing into the present day, he joins forces with 12-year-old Adam to ensure a brighter tomorrow.
Tenet
This mind-bending sci-fi thriller is directed by Christopher Nolan and revolves around a CIA operative using temporal inversion to prevent a global disaster, which introduces the audience to a fantastic take on the traditional time travel genre.
Donnie Darko
A troubled teen almost falls victim to an unusual, deadly accident after sleepwalking. A dark rabbit figure who helps him marks the beginning of a complex adventure through intricate time paradoxes that will change his life forever.
Mirage
Following her relocation to a newly acquired home, Vera communicates using an old video camera with a boy living in 1989 during a violent storm. When she saves his life, her current timeline is completely transformed, and her daughter and husband’s existence is eliminated.
See You Yesterday
Young scientist prodigy C.J. creates the time travel device together with her best friend. After the police officer unjustly kills C.J.’s brother, she decides to rewind time and travel back to change the past, despite the dangers and complications that arise on her journeys.
Time Cut
In a unique blend of teen drama with elements of slasher movies, Lucy, the lead character, transports herself to the past (precisely, to 2003) through an unknown time machine. Once there, she battles an unnamed serial murderer to save her younger sister from being killed.
When We First Met
In order to prevent himself from being trapped in the “friend zone”, Noah takes advantage of a magical photo booth to revisit the night he and Avery first met. Each time Noah uses the booth, events in time change, leading to one of the most interesting time travel movies.