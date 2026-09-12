Struggling with fatty liver? Here are 4 recipes to make

DEBOLINA ROY
Lemon thyme baked chicken
Use freshly squeezed lemon juice to brush skinless chicken breast and add thyme and rosemary for seasoning. The chicken will be cooked with diced sweet potatoes at 375°F for about 30 minutes. Add steamed broccoli florets to the dish to serve.
Breakfast wrap
Cook chopped bell peppers, spinach, and tomatoes until they soften. Beat whole eggs into the skillet, mix them with the vegetables, and fill a heated whole-wheat tortilla. Place creamy sliced avocado on top and wrap the tortilla tightly.
Grilled chicken
Take olive oil and seasoning and coat the chicken breast with them, then grill it along with sliced tomato and zucchini using a tin foil boat. Leave it cooking for 8 minutes on each side, until cooked thoroughly and ready to be served with fresh salsa verde.
Shrimp and cauliflower rice
Cook unpeeled shrimp in olive oil along with spices until they turn pink. Prepare cauliflower rice and cook it together with diced peppers until done. Finally, put shrimp on top of the finished cauliflower rice and drizzle lime juice over the dish.