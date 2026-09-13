5 times Nana Patekar won our hearts as a villain

DEBOLINA ROY
Parinda (1989) - Anna Seth
As the psychotic, asthmatic crime lord Anna Seth, Nana Patekar gave a frightening demonstration of villainy. His abrupt, aggressive shift in mood won him the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor.
Apaharan (2005) - Tabrez Alam
By playing the role of a practical Bihari politician and lord of kidnappings, he successfully highlighted the sinister relationship between politics and organized crime. For this outstanding performance, he was honoured with the Filmfare Best Villain Award.
Angaar (1992) - Majid Khan
The gritty Mumbai crime drama finds him playing a character that exudes menace and terror on screen. This was the performance that earned him his debut Filmfare Award for Best Villain.
Shakti: The Power (2002) - Narasimha
Nana Patekar's unforgettable performance of the extremely violent patriarchal feudal lord ruling over his family with an iron fist earned him a well-deserved nomination for the Filmfare Best Villain Award.
Agni Sakshi (1996) - Vishwanath
Nana Patekar portrayed a husband who was obsessively abusive and sadistic in his search for his wife, and his disturbing psychological antagonism was the foundation of the menace in the film, which earned him another National Film Award.