5 ways to deep clean your lunch bag

DEBOLINA ROY
Clean seams and corner
Whenever food residues remain on the edges and interiors of your dishes, the average cloth is unlikely to help. For such difficult-to-reach spots, use an old toothbrush soaked in a mild soap solution to scrub away any hidden dirt and prevent bacterial growth.
Enzyme spot treatment
The strong smells created by milk, meat, and various sauces are only masked, but never eliminated, by regular dish soap. Use an enzyme cleaner on a piece of cloth to destroy the food proteins, resulting in a clean surface.
Steam sanitization
Using steam makes a superior deep clean without getting non-washable fabric wet. Hold the clothing steamer or a pot of boiling water close to the lining so that the warmth of the steam melts the contaminants and kills underlying bacteria.
Insulation deodourization
Even after cleaning, insulated walls may trap odours from food for a long time. To naturally get rid of these odours, put a small bowl of baking soda or activated charcoal in the closed cabinet during the night.
Sun and air exposure
Ultraviolet light is a natural disinfectant and provides a simple way to refresh after cleaning your tote. Turn the tote inside out and place it in a shady area so that air can circulate freely and the sun’s disinfecting rays will kill any remaining germs.