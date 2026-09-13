Can avoiding rice at night help with weight loss? 4 things to know

DEBOLINA ROY
Portion control is key
It is important to control the portion of your meals while eating this staple food. Ideally, you should consume half to one cup of cooked rice in any meal to achieve optimal calorie regulation.
Pair it with protein
It is important not to eat grains by themselves at dinner. You can stay full longer and keep your blood sugar constant by combining rice with items rich in protein, such as lentils, paneer, or a small amount of meat, and vegetables.
Quality and timing matter
Opt for single-polished or hand-pounded varieties to reap nutritional benefits. Besides this, make sure you finish eating the meal at least two hours before going to sleep.
Roti is not superior
Making a complete transition to flatbreads will not automatically accelerate your fitness progress. Both choices may be suitable for a healthy dinner menu as long as you apply strict, mindful portions and keep in mind the total calories spent during the day.