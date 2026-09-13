Meal in a jar

In a stockpot, mix pre-packaged dry lentils and aroma spices with boiling water that is wholesome to the river, as well as pureed canned tomatoes. Add soft tortellini to prepare a rich, warm one-pot stew with very little prep and clean-up.

Fry egg noodles with ginger, turmeric, cayenne, and fresh wild vegetables in a simple broth. Add coconut milk for a spicy soup noodle bowl on chilly, windy nights.