Going riverside camping? 6 easy things you can cook

DEBOLINA ROY
Grilled kebabs
Marinate your choice of meat or paneer in yoghurt and spices. It is easy to cook the meal by grilling since all the ingredients are already prepared.
Breakfast hashbrown
In a cast-iron skillet, fry the diced potatoes, sausages, and peppers. Add spicy salsa and cheese on top to create a solid breakfast. This recipe is one of the simplest camping recipes we enjoy.
Coconut salad
Grease your pan to pan-cook the corn kernels with red onions, thyme, toasted almonds, and grated coconut. To round it off, pour in some lime juice to prepare an easy, colourful, and very aromatic side dish that is ideal for enjoying at the riverbank!
Meal in a jar
In a stockpot, mix pre-packaged dry lentils and aroma spices with boiling water that is wholesome to the river, as well as pureed canned tomatoes. Add soft tortellini to prepare a rich, warm one-pot stew with very little prep and clean-up.
Fry egg noodles with ginger, turmeric, cayenne, and fresh wild vegetables in a simple broth. Add coconut milk for a spicy soup noodle bowl on chilly, windy nights.
Bruschetta
Directly grill large pieces of sourdough with olive oil over a fire. Add the grilled corn, garlic, and tomato to it for an appealing dish. Among easy camping meals, this one is the most impressive.
Curry noodles
Fry egg noodles with ginger, turmeric, cayenne, and fresh wild vegetables in a simple broth. Add coconut milk for a spicy soup noodle bowl on chilly, windy nights.