How often should you get a hair spa done?

Udisha
All of us know that a hair spa treatment is an important part of hair care. However, many people may be confused about how often they should get it done in order for their hair to be healthy and their scalp, balanced. Here's what you need to know.
For normal to healthy hair
Frequency: Once every 4 to 6 weeks
If you hair is not severely damaged and is more or less healthy, a hair spa session once a month twice in three months, is enough. This is a part of your routine maintenance that helps your hair and scalp remain healthy and hydrated.
For dry, damaged or chemically treated hair
Frequency: Once every 2 to 3 weeks
If your hair has become extremely dry and damaged due to excessive heat styling, bleach, colour and use of chemicals, you need to get the hair spa treatment more frequently till the health restores. Soon, you will notice an improvement and the hydration, restored.
Oily scalp or dandruff-prone hair
Frequency: Once every 2 weeks
If you are looking to target specific problems such as clogged scalp pores due to excess sebum and product buildup or dandruff, you need to get specialised clarifying or anti-dandruff hair spas that can effectively address the problems and solve them.
For fine or thinning hair
Frequency: Once every 4 to 6 weeks
For serious hair issues, hair care can be tricky. If you have thin or fine hair, rich and heavy creams and oils used in spa treatments can weigh them down. Choose a spa that used lightweight products that can restore hair health, and provide volume.