How to make Lucknowi-style Galouti kebab at home?

DEBOLINA ROY
Mince the meat
To obtain sufficient richness, mix fresh minced mutton with kidney fat. Pass the mixture through a mincer a couple of times to achieve the smooth consistency essential for making authentic kebabs.
Grind the spices
Take betel leaf root, vetiver root, long pepper, allspice, peppercorns, cumin, cloves, cardamoms, star anise, bay leaves, rose petals, stone flower, nutmeg, mace, saffron, cinnamon, sea foam, and berries and put in the grinder to make powder form.
Combine and season
Combine minced meat, freshly ground spices, ginger-garlic paste, raw papaya pulp, kewra water, rose water, and salt in a large vessel. Beat the mixture well until all the flavours are well mixed.
Allow some time
Seal the pot or bowl tightly and place it in the refrigerator to rest for a minimum of two hours up to overnight to ensure soft Lucknowi-style Galouti kebab with rich royal flavours.
Shape the patties
Heat ghee in a flat skillet over medium heat. Moisten your hands slightly with water, take small pieces of meat, and form the meat patties directly on the hot skillet.
Fry to perfection
Fry the patties until a deep golden-brown crust is obtained on both sides. Take them out and place them on absorbent paper to drain the excess oil before serving them hot with fresh mint chutney.