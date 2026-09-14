5 Bollywood debuts and new faces to look out for

Bristi Dey
Bhuvan Bam
For years, Bhuvan has established himself in the entertainment business through his YouTube channel, making people laugh to their core. Now, taking a big step into the world of cinema, he is all set for his Bollywood debut with the romantic comedy Kuku Ki Kundali, produced by Dharma Productions. Aside from this he will also be seen in The Revolutionaries, set to release in Prime Video on September 11.
Sreeleela
A seasoned actress in the Telugu industry, Sreeleela is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Anurag Basu’s upcoming romantic musical. She will be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in yet-to-be-titled film which has been confirmed for a 2026 release.
Naomika Saran
Naomika, the granddaughter of legendary actors Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia and niece of Akshay Kumar, is one of the most anticipated debuts in Bollywood. She is set to make her Bollywood debut in an untitled romantic drama, produced by Maddock Films. She will be seen opposite Vedang Raina.
Arhaan Khan
Son of Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora, Arhaan is also preparing to enter the industry with an upcoming action-love story directed by Anirudh Iyer. The film, produced by Ashwin Varde, will mark his debut in a lead role, with Salman Khan set to make a significant cameo appearance.
Yashvardhan Ahuja
Son of veteran actor Govinda, Yashvardhan is set make his Bollywood debut in the horror-comedy film Hero Ki Horrorine. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres in January 7, 2027. He previously worked behind the scenes on major Hindi films like Dishoom and Baaghi and got his way with industry dynamics.