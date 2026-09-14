5 Bollywood debuts and new faces to look out for

Bhuvan Bam

For years, Bhuvan has established himself in the entertainment business through his YouTube channel, making people laugh to their core. Now, taking a big step into the world of cinema, he is all set for his Bollywood debut with the romantic comedy Kuku Ki Kundali, produced by Dharma Productions. Aside from this he will also be seen in The Revolutionaries, set to release in Prime Video on September 11.