5 foods that increase white blood cells

Dharitri Ganguly
Citrus fruits (oranges, lemons, grapefruits)
Packed with vitamin C, which is thought to increase the production of white blood cells necessary for fighting off infections.
Spinach
Rich in vitamin C, beta-carotene, and antioxidants that enhance the infection-fighting ability of immune system cells
Garlic
Contains a high concentration of sulfur-containing compounds such as allicin, which stimulates immune cell activity and helps combat pathogens.
Papaya
Delivers more than 100% of the daily recommended vitamin C in a single fruit, along with papain (a digestive enzyme) and folate, which aids in new blood cell formation.
Yogurt (with live cultures)
High in probiotics, which strengthen gut-associated lymphoid tissue (GALT)—where a major portion of the body's immune cells reside.