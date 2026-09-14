5 historic bonedi bari Durga pujas you can experience outside Kolkata

DEBOLINA ROY
Krishnanagar Rajbari, Nadia
With its history stretching back over 350 years of royalty, Krishnanagar Rajbari creates an impression of royalty while its remarkable idols, a warrior-looking Durga and a horse-faced lion, are the features of the royal palace.
Sen Bari, Guptipara
Sen Bari has a rich history that dates back to the late 16th century. The family of Sen Bari preserves the worship of a unique type of Durga, the ek-chala Durga, which has the face of a horse.
Amadpur Chaudhuri Bari, Purba Bardhaman
With a history of 360 years, Chaudhuri Bari kicks off its nineteen-day festival with Rathayatra. Nestled in the charmingly rustic surroundings of terracotta temples on its ancestral property, this festival provides an absolutely unique experience of zamindari festivities in India.
Surul Sarkar Bari, Birbhum
Surul Sarkar Bari, which is located near Santiniketan, attracts travellers with its beautiful Belgian-glass chandeliers lit by castor oil. Its huge courtyard, traditional palanquin Nabapatrika processions, and evening jatra performances offer an extremely magical experience.
Cossimbazar Rajbari, Murshidabad
Following a 300-year royal legacy, Cossimbazar Rajbari is a fusion of grand celebrations and the Nawabi heritage of Murshidabad. Guests can also stay in this converted royal palace, experience breathtaking historic Chandimandap ceremonies and enjoy fantastic tour arrangements around nearby local spots.