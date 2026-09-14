5 markets in Kolkata for last-minute Durga Pujo shopping

DEBOLINA ROY
Gariahat Market
Gariahat is well-known for being one of the best places in Kolkata for Durga Puja shopping. This place is located in South Kolkata and is filled with beautiful Banarasi sarees, handmade traditional dresses, traditional jewellery, and colourful home decor.
New Market (Hogg market)
The New Market is a well-known central market that offers a variety of items like trendy clothing, footwear, and cosmetic products. This market is loved by customers as they can bargain for different items. The people visiting this market can also enjoy a variety of street foods available in Kolkata.
Hatibagan market
Located in North Kolkata, Hatibagan is believed to be one of the best places in Kolkata for Durga Puja shopping. It is lined with countless stalls selling fashionable cotton sarees, contemporary fusion garments, and reasonably priced accessories for convenience shoppers.
Dakshinapan shopping complex
For an authentic experience in a calm ambience, do not miss visiting Dakshinapan. It is a popular cultural space where you’ll find handicraft shops from different states, handmade products, beautiful silk clothes, decorative ethnic lamps, and indigenous souvenirs.
Burrabazar market
Burrabazar is a marketplace for wholesale celebrations. Parts of Burrabazar called Tulapatti and Fancypatti feature exciting shopping opportunities with discounts on traditional clothes, festive footwear, and puja items.