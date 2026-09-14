5 places to explore for idol-making beyond Kolkata's Kumortuli

DEBOLINA ROY
Canal East Road, Gouribari
Located adjacent to the Circular Canal, this lively area is home to several ongoing workshops. The skilled workers design huge straw forms into fantastic Durga statues, thus providing a dense, visually interesting alternative to any regular pottery studio.
Kalighat Patuapara
With its traditional Kalighat artists, this erstwhile neighbourhood in the south holds a long-standing tradition of sculpting art. Its narrow lanes host artists working with clay to make gods, as well as families of active craftspeople keeping alive a sacred craft heritage.
Ghurni, Krishnanagar
Ghurni is famous in the state of Bengal due to its unique clay modelling capabilities. Apart from making idols of the gods for festivals, master sculptors also create tiny figures of human beings, thereby making Ghurni a unique centre of creativity பoutside of the city.
Domjur, Howrah
Located on the other side of the Hooghly River, Domjur gives visitors a true taste of idol-making in the suburbs without the noise of crowds. Here, families of artisans work with a special mixture of clay and straw, allowing for a down-to-earth experience away from the noise of the city.
Chandannagar
Known for its vast Jagaddhatri images, Chandannagar carries on with a vibrant festival ecosystem. Local craftsmen effortlessly combine the huge clay sculpting with the complex backdrop-making, ensuring that this one-of-a-kind tradition is kept alive.