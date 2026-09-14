⁠8 ways to set healthy tech boundaries without quitting social media

Dharitri Ganguly
Nuke the triggers
Turn off all non-human push notifications. Keep direct messages enabled if needed, but disable likes, comments, retweets, and algorithmic alerts.
Greyscale your screen
Toggle your phone screen to black-and-white. Removing the vibrant colors reduces the dopamine hit your brain gets every time you unlock your device.
Remove apps from the home screen
Move social platforms into secondary folders or access them exclusively via a mobile/desktop browser. The extra friction prevents automatic "finger-memory" opening.
Create tech-free zones
Keep screens out of the bedroom, dining table, and bathroom. Buy an analog alarm clock so your phone isn't the first thing you touch in the morning or the last thing you see at night.
Charge outside the bedroom
Plug your device in another room 1 hour before sleep to protect your circadian rhythm and nighttime rest.
Set "Time Windows" instead of daily limits
Rather than enforcing a strict 30-minute limit that you constantly snooze, designate specific times for checking social feeds (e.g., 12.30 pm–1 pm and 6 pm-6.30pm).
Aggressively prune your feed
Unfollow, mute, or block accounts that provoke anxiety, FOMO, or outrage. Curate your feed so it informs, inspires, or connects you with real-world interests.
Practice the "Pause" rule
Before opening an app, ask yourself: "What specific outcome am I seeking right now?" (e.g., checking a message, looking up an event, or escaping discomfort). If the answer is escaping boredom, replace the action with a brief physical reset.