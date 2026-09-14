From KGF to Pushpa: 4 Ganesh idols inspired by movies

Baahubali

Back in 2015, sculptors began recreating the poster image of Prabhas carrying a Shiva Linga across his shoulders — and Ganpati Bappa suddenly had abs. Idol makers leaned all the way in, giving him a chiselled, warrior-king physique that had never been part of the traditional aesthetic. Even Hyderabad's famously massive Khairatabad Ganesh idol got in on the action — its turban one year was designed by the same artists behind the headgear in the Baahubali films.