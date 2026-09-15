7 films based on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s stories that must be on your watchlist!

ANOUSHKA NAG
Devdas (2002)
Devdas's life deteriorates because his affluent family forbids him from getting married to the woman he is in love with. In an attempt to cope, he turns to alcohol.
Grihadaha (1936)
The plot revolves around Mahim and Suresh, as well as the girl they both love, Achala. Despite their diverse origins, Mahim and Suresh are both in love with Achala. Achala decides to marry Mahim and move to the village. However, she quickly grows dissatisfied with her life and becomes attracted to Suresh. They ultimately elope together.
Srikanta (1917-1933)
Srikanta follows a travelling young man as he travels through Bengal, experiencing unique relationships, exceptional women and social realities that test his notions about love, marriage, morality, freedom and human nature.
Parineeta (2005)
Childhood sweethearts Lalita and Shekhar hope to marry eventually. However, Shekhar's developing concerns about Lalita, combined with his deceitful father's antics, threaten to separate them.
Mejdidi (2003)
Kesto, an orphan, arrives at his stepsister's residence looking for a family connection. However, he is mistreated by some family members before meeting a woman who treats him as if he were her own son.
Datta (2023)
Banamali proposes his daughter Bijoya's hand to Narendra, a childhood friend's son. However, Bijoya is attracted to Bilas and has always been wary of Narendra. When Bijoya meets Narendra, her feelings shift unexpectedly.
Biraj Bahu (1954)
Nilambhar and Biraj are a poor couple who can barely afford to pay their loan. To add to their problems, Nilambhar gets suspicious when a wealthy man shows interest in his wife.