How to make a small kitchen feel twice as big (without knocking down the walls)

Dharitri Ganguly
Stick to a low-contrast colour palette
Paint walls, cabinets, and backsplashes in soft, monochromatic tones (e.g., warm whites, soft greys, or muted creams).
The visual effect: Eliminates visual breaks and sharp boundary lines, tricking the eye into seeing an uninterrupted, continuous space. Match your cabinet colour to your wall colour to make bulky cabinetry visually blend into the background.
Upgrade to reflective and glossy surfaces
Incorporate high-gloss cabinet finishes, polished quartz/granite counters, mirrored backsplashes, or metallic hardware.
The visual effect: Surfaces act as light reflectors, bouncing natural and artificial light deeper into dark corners to create depth.
Extend cabinetry to the ceiling
Replace short wall cabinets with extra-tall, floor-to-ceiling units, or fill the gap above existing cabinets with custom trim or open soffit storage.
The visual effect: Draws the eye upward, highlighting vertical height rather than narrow floor space, while eliminating dust-collecting dead space.
Clear the countertops with vertical storage
Mount magnetic knife strips, hanging rail systems for utensils, and wall-mounted spice racks.
The visual effect: Bare, clutter-free counter surfaces immediately make a room feel expansive and organised. Keep only 1–2 daily essential appliances (like a kettle or coffee maker) on the counter; tuck everything else away inside pantries or appliance garages.
Leverage layered and under-cabinet lighting
Combine overhead recessed cans with slim LED under-cabinet strip lighting and toe-kick ambient lighting.
The visual effect: Eliminates dark shadows beneath cabinets and near floor level, expanding the perceived boundaries of the room.
Run long-plank flooring horizontally or diagonally
Lay wide-plank wood, luxury vinyl tile, or large-format tiles running parallel to the longest wall or on a 45-degree diagonal.
The visual effect: Diagonal and horizontal lines pull the viewer's gaze outward, making narrow galley kitchens feel significantly wider.
Choose integrated and panel-ready appliances
Opt for compact, counter-depth refrigerators, hidden dishwashers, and slide-in ranges that sit flush with cabinetry.
The visual effect: Standard-depth appliances often stick out 3–6 inches past counter edges, blocking walkways. Flush appliances maintain clean, uninterrupted lines.