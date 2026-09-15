Top 4 places for snorkelling in India

DEBOLINA ROY
Goa
Goa boasts spots like Grande Island and Bay of Bounty. You will see wonderful ocean creatures like parrotfish, hawksbill turtles, and sea urchins. Visibility can be affected during the monsoon.
Andaman and Nicobar
Havelock Island and Elephant Beach have spectacular turquoise waters and world-class coral reefs. Snorkelling enthusiasts often see octopuses, vibrant fish, and shipwrecks, making this island chain a perfect underwater paradise for the adventurous people.
Netrani Island
Commonly referred to as ‘Pigeon Island’, this treasure situated off the coast of Karnataka can be easily reached from most major cities. The clear waters provide good visibility of rays and turtles, and Karwar offers fantastic, soothing backwater hospitality.
Tarkarli
It is the only place in Maharashtra that offers snorkelling at a reasonable price. Mid-morning is the ideal time of day to spot colourful corals and beautiful sea plants, since the water is at its clearest at this time.