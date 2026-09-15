Which foods should you never feed your dog?

Udisha
Chocolate
Chocolates are poison for dogs due to the presence of compounds called theobromine and caffeine which dogs cannot digest like humans. If dogs consume chocolate, it can cause serious diarrhoea, seizures and can even be fatal.
Grapes and raisins
Even if consumed in very small quantities, grapes and raisins can cause illnesses as serious as kidney failure in dogs. At the least, it can cause loss of appetite and vomiting.
Onions and garlic
Onion, garlic and other members of the Allium family such as chives and leeks are harmful for dogs' red blood cells, leading to severe anaemia. The symptoms include weakness and even fainting once consumed.
Avocado
The entire avocado fruit and its leaves are toxic to dogs. While it may not be fatal, it can cause severe stomach upset, vomiting, and diarrhoea and the seed can be a serious choking hazard.