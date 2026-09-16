4 unique food traditions among Indian communities

DEBOLINA ROY
The Bohri thal
The Bohri Muslims congregate at the large, round metal platter known as the thal. Dinner begins with salt and then progresses to an elaborate presentation of multi-dish servings from this one shiny metal plate.
The Kashmiri Wazwan
The Kashmiri Wazwan consists of 36 different decorative dishes served on elaborate silver trays called taramis. Red Rogan Josh, white meatballs, and yellow saffron rice create a splendid visual spectacle for every diner.
The earthy Naga platter
In Nagaland, dishes made from fermented bamboo shoots, smoky pork, and bright red chillies are part of the daily outreach program in the community kitchen. Visually, this rich, glossy cuisine of Nagaland presents its own earthy appeal.
The banana leaf spread
In South India, festival meals are served on beautiful, bright green banana leaves. The combination of yellow dals, various chutneys, white rice, and transparent sweet payasam makes a colourful feast.