5 places on Earth where people live underground

Subhadrika Sen
Coober Pedy, Australia: Famous for its dugout residences, people shifted underground to escape the scorching heat and teeth shattering cold. In fact, the underground network here comprises private homes, hotels, churches and shops.
Matmata, Tunisia: The traditional troglodyte houses were created by digging large holes on the ground and then expanding it sideways to make way for the rooms. In fact, such was its popularity that even Star Wars was shot here.
Cappadocia, Turkey: While the hot air balloons are unmissable, the life under the volcanic rock is also an unforgettable experience. Entire cities like Kaymakh and Derinkuyu developed here for centuries.
Loess Plateau, China: In northern China, people have lived in underground caves called Yaodong for years. The unique texture of the earth makes it cooler in summer and warmer in winter promoting human inhabitation.
Santorini, Greece: Some traditional ypóskafa can still be seen where people reside. These are known to provide proper insulation to the people during different seasons.