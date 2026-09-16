Want to celebrate an eco-friendly Navratri? 5 easy solutions

DEBOLINA ROY
Clay idols
Select unpainted clay idols that are embedded with seeds instead of plaster of Paris. They dissolve safely in domestic immersion, with zero toxic waste entering local rivers, leading to beautiful plants after the festival.
Natural DIY rangoli
Instead of using colored powders, choose rice flour, turmeric, dried flower petals, and ground spices. The use of these products produces exciting designs in the entryway of your house while ensuring that it's safe for children, animals, and nature.
Biodegradable plates
Leave behind plastic cups and single-use plates when celebrating festivals. Opt for prasad, which is served on eco-friendly leaf plates or on stainless steel dishes, to avoid the creation of tons of non-biodegradable waste.
Sustainable fashion
Avoid purchasing inexpensive synthetic clothing for Garba nights and opt for borrowing, exchanging, or restyling handloom cotton sarees and traditional outfits from previous years to create a stylish look and reduce the amount of harmful textile waste.
Reusable decor
Stay away from using thermocol cutouts and plastic garlands. Use colourful old dupattas, fresh marigold flowers, and traditional clay diyas or LED lights for decorating the house year after year safely.