5 places on Earth where the water is anything but blue

Subhadrika Sen
Lake Hillier, Australia: In Middle Island, off the coast of Western Australia, this lake has waters resembling the colour of a pink bubblegum. The unique colour is due to the presence of salt-loving micro-organisms. In fact, not just from land, even if you spot the lake from the air, you can distinguish it due to its colour.
Blue Lagoon, Iceland: This famous tourist spot has milky turquoise blue water which makes it look like straight from a dream. This colour is largely due to light falling on silica and minerals in the geothermal water.
Laguna Colorada, Bolivia: Red waters make Bolivia’s Laguna Colorada in Altiplano a notable place to visit among tourists. The colour stems from minerals, sediments, algae and micro-organisms.
Grand Prismatic Spring, USA: While you have spotted rainbow in the sky, this lake in Yellowstone makes you spot one on its waters. The Grand Prismatic Spring has a high concentration of blues, greens, yellows and oranges spread throughout its area. It is a unique mixture of the presence of micro-organisms and the interaction of light and water that forms such unusual colours.
Lake Natron, Tanzania: This colour changing lake in Tanzania has attracted interest from travellers all over the world. At different point in time it appears red, orange and pink due to alkaline and mineral-rich waters.