How to make authentic Kolkata-style Kosha Mangsho at home?

DEBOLINA ROY
Temper the spices
Heat some oil and wait until it shimmers. Then add the whole spices: cloves, cardamom, and cinnamon. Keep stirring them for 30 seconds to allow them to emit their aroma. Add the sliced onion while continuously stirring the mixture.
Bloom the powdered spice mix
Add to the heated fragrant oil base red hot chilli powders along with yellow turmeric powder. Stir the spices well for a whole minute in order to release the strong flavours, but without burning the fragile dry mixture.
Sear the mutton pieces
Place fresh mutton pieces in the handi and mix them well with spices. Browning them on high heat will take about seven to eight minutes while continuously stirring until the oil separates from the aromatic masala.
Blend in the whisked curd
Lower the heat a bit before pouring the unbeaten curd into the mixture. Keep stirring continuously for about five to six minutes on moderate to high heat, so that the milk solids blend perfectly with the mutton curry base.
Dum cook the curry
Transfer the sealed handi onto a flat tawa kept on low to medium heat. Cook the meat slowly in the natural juices for half an hour till it is completely tender. Never, under any circumstances, add any water while cooking this traditional recipe.