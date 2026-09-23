5 tips to make sure your pasta is not overcooked

DEBOLINA ROY
Test early before the timer ends
Make sure that you start to sample your pasta one to two minutes earlier than the instructions on the packaging say. If you use only automatic timers, you could cook your pasta too much, so it is best to taste it instead.
Keep the water at a rolling boil
Be sure to keep a high level of heat throughout the cooking process. Reducing the temperature means heat is not being transferred as quickly. It can cause the pasta to become mushy.
Use a generous amount of water
Cook your pasta using a big pot that is filled with a large amount of water. Using small pots will restrict the starches and lead to cool water that will hinder the cooking process as well as create incorrect absorption of water content.
Factor in residual carryover cooking
Hot pasta will keep softening even after you remove it from the boiling water. Therefore, it is advisable to take it out of the stove when it is slightly harder.
Never leave the pot unattended
The timing required for cooking pasta can go from the ideal al dente state to a soft consistency in a very short time. Staying nearby will allow you to check the development carefully and make sure that your pasta will not be overcooked.