4 ways bamboo clothes benefit your skin

DEBOLINA ROY
Exceptional softness
The surface of bamboo fibres is inherently smooth and curved, making it less abrasive on sensitive skin. The smooth quality of bamboo leads to reduced friction, thus preventing skin irritation and inflammation while providing daily relief to those with skin conditions like eczema.
Built-in protection UV light
It is an advanced fabric with built-in sun protection that has a UPF rating of 20 to 50+, offering defense against harmful rays. The use of bamboo clothing ensures additional protection against painful sunburns and harmful long-term skin spots.
Breathable and moisture-wicking control
The fabric provides good ventilation, which reduces sweat build-up and keeps your body cool and dry at all times. The fabric is excellent at moisture management, maintaining your body at a comfortable temperature throughout the day.
Hypoallergenic and antibacterial properties
Bamboo has inherent antibacterial qualities that can help to deter the growth of odour-causing bacteria on the skin. This hypoallergenic barrier is effective in minimizing microbial growth, thus ensuring that the skin's microflora remains well-balanced and healthy.