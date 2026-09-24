6 heritage walks that should be included in your travel list

DEBOLINA ROY
Katong-Joo Chiat, Singapore
Experience the lively Peranakan heritage of Singapore in the brightly colored shophouses of Katong-Joo Chiat. Once a coconut estate, this lively area is now home to cultural classes, chic coffee shops, traditional beadwork, and steaming bowls of authentic Katong laksa.
Mughal Heritage Walk, Agra
Explore Agra beyond the Taj Mahal by visiting other buildings in memory of famous Mughal empresses and begums. Starting from I’timād-ud-Daulah, this tour will focus on the forgotten contributions of female figures like Nur Jehan, Mumtaz Mahal, and Jahanara Begum.
Aboriginal Walking Tour, Sydney
Discover a new side of Sydney Harbour through stories told by Indigenous elders of the land. Adventuring on the Burrawa Climb to climb the famous Harbour Bridge or travelling through the iconic cobblestoned streets of The Rocks will help you learn more about the ancient Aboriginal culture.
Heritage Walk of Old Delhi, India
Explore the busy streets of Shahjahanabad in Old Delhi, a place where you can experience India’s vibrant imperial legacy. This amazing heritage tour takes individuals through magnificent Mughal mosques, ancient spice markets, old havelis, and delicious food stalls.
Iolani Palace, Hawaii
Discover the past of Hawaiian royalty in Downtown Honolulu as you visit Iolani Palace, America’s only royal residence. Since the palace was completed in 1882, guests on guided tours can see King Kalākaua’s lavish residence, his possessions and the preservation work being done with regard to Hawaiian culture.
Historic Centre Walk, Mexico City
Explore the stunning Spanish colonial architecture and colourful heritage markets of Mexico City in the company of knowledgeable guides. Travel in vintage Volkswagen buses while visiting historic sites and seeing the famous urban designs of architect Mario Pani.