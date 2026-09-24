6 house party dishes you can make at home

DEBOLINA ROY
Paneer parcel
Wrap the soft kneaded dough pockets around the seasoned cottage cheese cubes and mix them with the creamy harissa sauce. Bake until golden brown and crispy. Serve hot with a herb sauce for a delectable restaurant-quality starter.
Butter garlic prawn skewers
Make a marinade for peeled shrimp by mixing minced garlic, lemon juice, red chilli flakes, and melted butter. Skewer the shrimp and roast them in a hot frying pan. Cook for about three minutes per side, until juicy, fragrant, and well-cooked.
Mexican loaded nachos
Put some crispy tortilla chips together with seasoned black beans, cheese sauce, the zingy fresh salsa, and jalapeños. Bake until the cheese melts, yielding an appetizing Mexican snack.
Creamy Tuscan chicken
Sear the chicken breast until it turns golden brown. Then simmer in a delicious creamy garlic sauce made of heavy cream, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach and Parmesan cheese. Serve it along with some pasta or crusty bread.
Mango chocolate pudding
Crushed Oreo cookies, creamy vanilla custard, fresh Alphonso mango pulp, and exquisite dark chocolate sauce are arranged in classy glass jars. Set aside for one night so flavours can blend into a wonderful dessert your sister will love!
Kesar pista chocolate tart
Melt delightful white chocolate with fragrant saffron threads in soothing milk. Pour into baked pastry shells and top with nuts. These sweet chocolates can impress everyone because they are sophisticated and complex.