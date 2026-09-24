Skincare trends that are worth following

Udisha
In the age of social media, our lives are dominated by trends. However, we must think before following what's trending, especially when it comes to skincare. Not everything you see on the internet is worth your time and money. Here are a few skincare trends the internet got right.
Skin barrier repair
The internet keeps telling is to invest in products that help with skin barrier repair and it is definitely an advice that is useful. Harsh weather conditions, dirt and rough products can harm the skin's protective outer layer. But products that contain ceramides, lipids, and hyaluronic acid that help lock in the hydration.
Skinimalism
Complicated, multi-step skin care routines are not always good for the skin. Every skin type is different and the treatment must be customised. Skinimalism is a trend that focusses on the most basic yet important part of skincare: gentle cleanser, a targeted serum, a hydrating moisturiser and sunscreen. This is all you need for a balanced, healthy skin.
Skin cycling
This trend basically asks you to rotate your nighttime active ingredients regularly. For example, if you follow a four-night cycle, keep one night of chemical exfoliation, another for acne, one for retinol and then keep the fourth for deep hydration. This helps target multiple problems while keeping your skin fresh.
Multifunctional and hybrid products
The internet is pushing for less complicated skincare products, switching to ones that can multi-task. Stack up your shelf with tinted sunscreens, skin tint moisturisers that not only provide the required results but also save time.