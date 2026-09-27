4 things to calculate before taking an EMI

DEBOLINA ROY
Floating interest rate fluctuations
The rise in interest rates can increase monthly repayments drastically without warning. Therefore, it is essential to thoroughly test your budget against the possibility of interest rate increases to ensure sustainability and frugality throughout your entire loan period.
Accumulating costs of extended tenures
Selecting a longer repayment term might be a good option to minimize the amount spent monthly on the loan. But it tends to increase the total interest cost. It is recommended to analyze different repayment plans in terms of their effectiveness.
Upfront processing fees and deductions
The fees for processing, GST, and foreclosure that govern the loan amount result in lower amounts received by the borrowers with respect to the loan amount. In addition, not taking into account these charges leads them to run out of cash quickly.
Hidden loan insurance premiums
Creditors commonly include obligatory loan insurance policies in standard monthly payments. If these insurance premiums are not accounted for ahead of time, they may cause the monthly repayments incurred to turn out much more than calculated.