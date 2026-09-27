4 ways to remove pesticides from veggies

DEBOLINA ROY
Baking soda soak
Soaking veggies in two cups of water and one teaspoon of baking soda for 15 minutes helps eliminate 96% of surface chemicals.
Vinegar solution
Applying a solution of vinegar can be an efficient substitute. Mix two cups of water with one tablespoon of vinegar, dip the raw products into it for five minutes, and rinse in cold water.
Blanching method
The process of steaming or boiling your vegetables for only a few moments helps ensure the removal of stubborn residues. Prior to using this simple technique, ensure that all the produce is clean.
Peeling technique
Peeling your fresh veggies causes the removal of contact chemicals from the surface as well as systemic residue in a matter of seconds. It is one of the best tips to remove pesticides from veggies before cooking.